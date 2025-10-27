English
'Soybean Farmer' Scott Bessent Under Fire Over Remark Amid US Farmers Losses From China Boycott

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 11:54 pm IST Livemint

Former hedge fund manager and current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has sparked major backlash online after describing himself as a “soybean farmer” during an ABC interview. His remark came amid widespread losses suffered by American farmers following China’s boycott of U.S. soybeans triggered by Trump’s trade war. The comment has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from users who accused Bessent of being out of touch with real farmers’ struggles. Watch full report

 
