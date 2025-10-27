Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / ‘Soybean Farmer’ Scott Bessent Under Fire Over Remark Amid US Farmers Losses From China Boycott

‘Soybean Farmer’ Scott Bessent Under Fire Over Remark Amid US Farmers Losses From China Boycott

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 11:54 pm IST Livemint

Former hedge fund manager and current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has sparked major backlash online after describing himself as a “soybean farmer” during an ABC interview. His remark came amid widespread losses suffered by American farmers following China’s boycott of U.S. soybeans triggered by Trump’s trade war. The comment has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from users who accused Bessent of being out of touch with real farmers’ struggles. Watch full report