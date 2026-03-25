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SpaceX IPO Could Raise $75 Billion Later This Week, Set To Become Biggest Listing Ever

SpaceX is set to file for its IPO later this week, in what could become the biggest public offering ever. Led by Elon Musk, the company may raise over $75 billion and reach a valuation of up to $1.75 trillion. Starlink remains the biggest growth driver, contributing a major share of revenue. The listing could surpass Saudi Aramco’s record IPO. However, going public may bring greater scrutiny and pressure to deliver consistent profits.

Livemint
Published25 Mar 2026, 03:15 PM IST
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SpaceX IPO Could Raise $75Bn Later This Week, Set To Become Biggest Listing Ever
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