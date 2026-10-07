#SpaceX Official #LaurenDreyer Reveals #Starlink Ready For #India, Built 20 Gateway Sites

Lauren Dreyer, Vice President of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX, said at the India Mobile Congress 2026 that Starlink has spent the past five years working closely with Indian regulators, industry and operators to adapt its services for the country. She noted that Starlink operations have been built specifically for India to meet security requirements and regulations. The company has already invested in ground infrastructure, establishing 20 gateway sites with hundreds of antennas, and is operationally ready to serve the market. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d