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Spain's World Cup-Winning Squad Get Grand Welcome In Madrid After Beating Argentina | Watch

Spain’s national team, fresh from their 1-0 victory over Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, returned home on Monday. The squad will be greeted by the Spanish royal palace and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez before an open-top bus parade through central Madrid. Throngs of fans are expected along the route from Moncloa Palace to Cibeles Square, where a special ceremony will be held. Madrid erupted in celebrations after the win, marking Spain’s second World Cup title after 2010.

Livemint
Published20 Jul 2026, 10:05 PM IST
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Spain's World Cup-Winning Squad Get Grand Welcome After Beating Argentina
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