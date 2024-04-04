OPEN IN APP
Special Made-In-India Spacewatches Or Time-Tested Swiss Ones: What Will Gaganyaan Astronauts Wear?

Special Made-In-India Spacewatches Or Time-Tested Swiss Ones: What Will Gaganyaan Astronauts Wear?

Updated: 04 Apr 2024, 12:49 PM IST Livemint

Which watch will our Gaganyaan astronauts wear? Watches that have conquered extremes have always attracted great curiosity. The first watch that was worn in space by Yuri Gagarin, was made in Russia. A watch qualified to be worn in space has to withstand HUGE fluctuations in temperature and pressure. So, will team Gaganyaan wear a special watch, made in India just for them? Or will they go for a time-tested spacewatch? 'Watch' to know more!

 
