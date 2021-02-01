OPEN APP
Home >Videos >‘Spending on healthcare encouraging’: K. Satish Reddy on Budget 2021

‘Spending on healthcare encouraging’: K. Satish Reddy on Budget 2021

Updated: 01 Feb 2021, 09:08 PM IST Livemint
  • K. Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, spoke on the allocations made by the government in the healthcare sector in the budget. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that healthcare remains a priority area for the government. ‘While the fine print needs to be seen, the overall direction in which spending has been increased is very encouraging,’ Reddy said. He added that the 35,000 crore allocation for vaccines is also a significant amount. Watch the full video for all the details.
 

