SpiceJet Completes Hive-Off of Cargo Division | Mint Primer | Mint

SpiceJet Completes Hive-Off of Cargo Division

Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 07:10 PM IST

SpiceJet, one of India's leading airlines, has recently announced a major development in its cargo and logistics division. The company has completed the hive-off of its cargo and logistics division, SpiceXpress, into a separate entity called SpiceXpress and Logistics Private Limited. This move is expected to enhance growth in the cargo business and will enable SpiceXpress to raise funds independently. But what does this mean for SpiceJet and its shareholders? Watch this informative video to learn more about this significant development.