Sri Lanka Is Now An Upper Middle Income Country - Why Isn't India There Yet?

Sri Lanka has been reclassified as an upper-middle-income country by the World Bank after its remarkable recovery from the 2022 economic crisis and sovereign default. Real GDP grew 5% in 2025, tourist arrivals surged, and reforms plus debt restructuring delivered results. This upgrade has sparked debate: why hasn’t India — one of the world’s fastest-growing large economies — crossed the same per capita threshold? The key difference? Population scale. India’s massive 1.4 billion people dilute per capita gains despite huge aggregate GDP. Sri Lanka’s comeback vs India’s unique growth challenges.