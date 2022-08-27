Sri Lankan Crisis: What can we learn? | Mint Primer

Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 10:50 PM IST

Sri Lanka became the first Asian country in 20 yea... moreSri Lanka became the first Asian country in 20 years to default on foreign debt, it is in the midst of a serious and unprecedented economic crisis, with runaway inflation, unsustainable debt and a hamstrung tourism sector, Sri Lanka’s economy is facing its worst crisis in over 70 years