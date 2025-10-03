Zoho has launched its new all-in-one platform ‘Vani’ to directly rival Google Workspace. The platform brings brainstorming, video meetings, design, collaboration, and integrations into a single visual canvas. Backed by India’s growing push for homegrown technology, the launch comes at a time when government and industry leaders are actively promoting self-reliant digital tools. With competitive pricing and built-in Zoho ecosystem support, Vani is set to reshape how teams work together. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.