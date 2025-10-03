English
Business News/ Videos / Sridhar Vembu’s Zoho Launches All-In-One Google Workspace Rival: All About ’Vani’, Explained!

Sridhar Vembu’s Zoho Launches All-In-One Google Workspace Rival: All About ’Vani’, Explained!

Updated: 03 Oct 2025, 08:00 pm IST Livemint

Zoho has launched its new all-in-one platform ‘Vani’ to directly rival Google Workspace. The platform brings brainstorming, video meetings, design, collaboration, and integrations into a single visual canvas. Backed by India’s growing push for homegrown technology, the launch comes at a time when government and industry leaders are actively promoting self-reliant digital tools. With competitive pricing and built-in Zoho ecosystem support, Vani is set to reshape how teams work together. Watch.

 
