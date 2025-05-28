Explore
Stargate UAE: Behind The MASSIVE Computing Infra Project In Abu Dhabi | 'Enable ChatGPT Nationwide'

Stargate UAE: Behind The MASSIVE Computing Infra Project In Abu Dhabi | 'Enable ChatGPT Nationwide'

Updated: 28 May 2025, 03:26 PM IST Livemint

Shortly after his inauguration, US President Donald Trump introduced Stargate, a mega $100 billion joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle and Softbank to bolster AI infrastructure in America. But even as locations for these data centre campuses under this project in America are still being worked out, the project has already gone international. The Stargate UAE project is part of a deal brokered last week by Trump to build the world's largest set of AI data centres outside the US... and this, will be in Abu Dhabi. In fact, the first phase of the massive new computer infra centre is likely to even come online next year... with 1 lakh NVIDIA chips. Essentially, this unprecedented platform will enable every UAE government agency and commercial institution to connect their data to the world's most advanced AI models. Here's everything you need to know about it!

 
