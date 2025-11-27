UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced a new budget outlining significant tax measures aimed at reshaping the country’s fiscal outlook. The plan includes adjustments across multiple areas of personal and investment taxation, alongside changes to thresholds and relief structures. The announcement follows weeks of political scrutiny, heightened public expectations and a closely watched economic backdrop. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.