Starmer's £26BN Tax SHOCK: Reeves Freezes Brackets, Hikes Wealth Taxes, Hits Millions Of UK Families

Starmer's £26BN Tax SHOCK: Reeves Freezes Brackets, Hikes Wealth Taxes, Hits Millions Of UK Families

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 12:10 am IST Livemint

UK Chancellor Rachel Reeves has announced a new budget outlining significant tax measures aimed at reshaping the country’s fiscal outlook. The plan includes adjustments across multiple areas of personal and investment taxation, alongside changes to thresholds and relief structures. The announcement follows weeks of political scrutiny, heightened public expectations and a closely watched economic backdrop. Watch.

 
