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'Started With ₹17, Will Get Back On My Feet': Subhash Chandra Responds To Outrage Over NCLT Order

The National Company Law Tribunal has sanctioned a resolution plan allowing media entrepreneur Subhash Chandra to settle admitted claims of around 22,006.57 crore by paying creditors only 6.5 crore. The proposed recovery amounts to a reduction of nearly 99.97% in the lenders’ claims. While the facts of the case are more complicated than these numbers, there was immediate and immense outrage over this 'haircut', both on social media and among political circles. Now, Subhash Chandra himself has recorded a 13-minute clip explaining his side of the story, detailing what happened in the case. Watch.

Livemint
Published28 Aug 2026, 05:54 PM IST
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'Will Get Back On My Feet': Subhash Chandra Responds To NCLT Order Backlash
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