Startup funding crunch worsens, number of deals hit a 9 year low

According to a VCCEdge report, startup funding in ... moreAccording to a VCCEdge report, startup funding in India has hit a 9 year low. February saw only 66 deals go through. Global banking crisis, inflation, and investor wariness have made the funding crunch worse. Is there an end in sight? Or will this be a long winter? Watch Sequoia Capital's, MD Harshjit Sethi shed light on the subject.
