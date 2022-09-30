Startup Helps Army Make A Quantum Leap In Secure Comms | Mint Primer

India is about to join the league of select advanced countries that are developing quantum technology for secure communication. QNu Labs, a Bengaluru-based startup, will provide Indian military Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) technology which is considered unhackable.