Home >Videos >Stimulating entrepreneurship requires a national blueprint | India Restart

Stimulating entrepreneurship requires a national blueprint | India Restart

Updated: 22 Sep 2020, 09:07 AM IST Livemint

In the third dispatch of Mint's special series titled 'India Restart- Meaningful Dialogues on India's road to recovery', we bring to you a deep dive discussion on stimulating entrepreneurship and the way forward. A panel discussion with thought leaders- Raman Roy, Managing Director, Quattro Technologies, Paul Thomas, MD & CEO of ESAF Small Finance Bank and Vinod Tharakan, Managing Director, ClaySys Technologies - deep dives into the world of entrepreneurs, unravelling their challenges and what are the effective steps that can be taken to reboot or get them on a path to recovery.