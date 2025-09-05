Tensions between Washington and its allies are intensifying. After targeting India, U.S. President Donald Trump has now turned his attention to Europe over Russian oil imports. Reports suggest the White House is pressing EU leaders to cut energy ties with Moscow, while also hinting at measures against Beijing. With global trade and geopolitics on edge, the stakes are rising for all sides.
