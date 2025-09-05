English
Business News/ Videos / 'Stop Now': Trump Unleashes Wrath On Europe For Buying Russian Oil, After Punishing PM Modi | Watch

'Stop Now': Trump Unleashes Wrath On Europe For Buying Russian Oil, After Punishing PM Modi | Watch

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:09 pm IST Livemint

Tensions between Washington and its allies are intensifying. After targeting India, U.S. President Donald Trump has now turned his attention to Europe over Russian oil imports. Reports suggest the White House is pressing EU leaders to cut energy ties with Moscow, while also hinting at measures against Beijing. With global trade and geopolitics on edge, the stakes are rising for all sides.

 
