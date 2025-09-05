Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / 'Stop Now': Trump Unleashes Wrath On Europe For Buying Russian Oil, After Punishing PM Modi | Watch

'Stop Now': Trump Unleashes Wrath On Europe For Buying Russian Oil, After Punishing PM Modi | Watch

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:09 pm IST Livemint

Tensions between Washington and its allies are intensifying. After targeting India, U.S. President Donald Trump has now turned his attention to Europe over Russian oil imports. Reports suggest the White House is pressing EU leaders to cut energy ties with Moscow, while also hinting at measures against Beijing. With global trade and geopolitics on edge, the stakes are rising for all sides.