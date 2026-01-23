Anant Ambani's $1.5 Million Jacob & Co Opera Vantara Green Camo Watch! Inspired by his Vantara wildlife rescue (3,000 acres, 150K+ animals), this masterpiece features hand-painted Anant figurine flanked by lion & Bengal tiger, elephant trunk hands, green camo dial with 397 precious stones (21.98 carats)—demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires & diamonds. Billionaire's 200 Cr+ collection includes Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille (gifted $1.2M RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon to Messi). Jacob Arabo's artistry for superstars like Ronaldo, Rihanna, Jay-Z.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.