Business News/ Videos / Story Behind Jacob & Co's $1.5 Million Watch For Anant Ambani Inspired By Vantara

Updated: 23 Jan 2026, 07:32 pm IST Livemint

Anant Ambani's $1.5 Million Jacob & Co Opera Vantara Green Camo Watch! Inspired by his Vantara wildlife rescue (3,000 acres, 150K+ animals), this masterpiece features hand-painted Anant figurine flanked by lion & Bengal tiger, elephant trunk hands, green camo dial with 397 precious stones (21.98 carats)—demantoid garnets, tsavorites, green sapphires & diamonds. Billionaire's 200 Cr+ collection includes Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille (gifted $1.2M RM 003-V2 GMT Tourbillon to Messi). Jacob Arabo's artistry for superstars like Ronaldo, Rihanna, Jay-Z.

 
