Strategic sectors puts definition to Government's privatisation strategy

Updated: 18 May 2020, 10:37 AM IST

In the latest dispatch for Mint's expert shorts, S... moreIn the latest dispatch for Mint's expert shorts, Sumit Khanna, Partner, Deloitte India shares his views on the Government's initiatives of carrying forward its reforms agenda and commitment to privatisation with FM's announcement. Whilst the earlier practice was to identify strategic CPSEs ( Central Public Sector Enterprises) and consider divestment of non strategics, the recent announcement to identify Strategic sectors and to retain 1 to 4 PSEs in each strategic sector is much more definitive in nature.