Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Strategic sectors puts definition to Government's privatisation strategy

Updated: 18 May 2020, 10:37 AM IST Livemint

In the latest dispatch for Mint's expert shorts, Sumit Khanna, Partner, Deloitte India shares his views on the Government's initiatives of carrying forward its reforms agenda and commitment to privatisation with FM's announcement. Whilst the earlier practice was to identify strategic CPSEs ( Central Public Sector Enterprises) and consider divestment of non strategics, the recent announcement to identify Strategic sectors and to retain 1 to 4 PSEs in each strategic sector is much more definitive in nature.