Streaming platforms line up offerings for festive quarter

Updated: 29 Sep 2020, 11:12 AM IST
- With the shutdown of movie theatres, video streaming services have taken the challenge to line up offerings for the festive quarter this year, including movies and web shows, across languages in time for Dussehra, going on to Diwali and further Christmas and new year’s. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment