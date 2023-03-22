Stuck between IMF & opportunist China, Pak, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh face worsening economic woes

Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 09:23 PM IST

Three South Asian economies, and India’s closest n... moreThree South Asian economies, and India’s closest neighbours —Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Bangladesh—are going through serious financial troubles. After Pakistan and Srilanka, Bangladesh recently contacted the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a preventative measure due to declining foreign exchange reserves, and a decline in output and exports. While the situation is not as bad in Bangladesh, conditions in Pakistan and Sri Lanka are frightening.