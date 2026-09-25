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Students Across DU March For Women's Safety After Astha Kunj Attack | #Watch

Hundreds of students from Lady Shri Ram College and other Delhi University colleges marched in solidarity following the alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at Astha Kunj Park. The protesters are demanding verified safety alerts during emergencies, better sensitisation of security staff and stronger action on women’s safety concerns around the campus. Watch.

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Published25 Sep 2026, 04:54 PM IST
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Students Across DU March For Women's Safety After Astha Kunj Attack | #Watch
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