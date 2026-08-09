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Students Lash Out At BJP Govt Over Brutality, Injustice And Joblessness At Rahul Gandhi's Event

Youth concerns over paper leaks, unemployment and police action against protesters took centre stage at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatro Ki Goonj' outreach in Allahabad. Students who addressed the gathering spoke about joblessness, examination irregularities and what they described as an insensitive government response to protests. Watch.

Livemint
Published9 Aug 2026, 09:20 PM IST
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Students Lash Out At BJP Over Injustice, Joblessness At Rahul Gandhi's Event
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