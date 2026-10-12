Stunning Hypocrisy: U.S. Turns To Russia For Diesel DAYS After Tariffing India!

After months of lecturing and tariffing India over Russian oil purchases, Donald Trump has made an astonishing move. The U.S. has announced a major energy supply agreement with Russia, through which Moscow can supply over 3 million tonnes of diesel to American and global markets. The U.S. treasury has issued a temporary general license until 7th April next year, through which Russian diesel can be bought without the risk of sanctions.