STUNNING Report Shows Why India's Skies Are Getting Darker Every Year

STUNNING Report Shows Why India’s Skies Are Getting Darker Every Year

Updated: 15 Oct 2025, 10:02 pm IST Anna Mathew, Livemint

A stunning new study has revealed that India is getting dimmer — sunshine hours have been steadily declining across most regions for the past three decades. The main cause? Aerosols and pollution, which create denser clouds and block solar radiation — a phenomenon scientists call “solar dimming.” Experts warn that unless India cuts aerosol emissions, enforces stricter pollution controls, and transitions to cleaner fuels, the country’s renewable energy and agricultural ambitions could dim — quite literally.