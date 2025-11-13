English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Thu Nov 13 2025 15:58:57
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 297.70 -3.63%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 176.60 -1.15%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 419.80 -1.10%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 986.80 -0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,385.95 1.99%
Business News/ Videos / Stunning Reversal: Trump DEFENDS H1B Visas, Says 'America Doesn't Have Enough Talent'

Stunning Reversal: Trump DEFENDS H1B Visas, Says 'America Doesn't Have Enough Talent'

Updated: 13 Nov 2025, 04:22 pm IST Livemint

In a stunning shift from his hardline stance on immigration, U.S. President Donald Trump has defended the very visa program his administration has spent months cracking down on. Speaking to a popular US news outlet, Trump said something few expected to hear: “You do have to bring in talent.” When pressed that America already had enough, his reply was blunt “No, you don’t.” Watch to know what happened.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue