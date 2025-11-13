Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Stunning Reversal: Trump DEFENDS H1B Visas, Says 'America Doesn't Have Enough Talent'

Stunning Reversal: Trump DEFENDS H1B Visas, Says 'America Doesn't Have Enough Talent'

Updated: 13 Nov 2025, 04:22 pm IST Livemint

In a stunning shift from his hardline stance on immigration, U.S. President Donald Trump has defended the very visa program his administration has spent months cracking down on. Speaking to a popular US news outlet, Trump said something few expected to hear: “You do have to bring in talent.” When pressed that America already had enough, his reply was blunt “No, you don’t.” Watch to know what happened.