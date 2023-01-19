Sudden Rise of Cybercrime in India | Mint Explains | Mint

You would be surprised to know that the overall cr... moreYou would be surprised to know that the overall crime rate in the state of Hyderabad has increased by 4.4% and this rise is mainly because of the 57 percent increase in cybercrime. That's right. In India in 2021, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka collectively accounted for half of all cybercrime cases. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences experienced a weeks-long interruption in critical services in November as a result of hackers invading its systems. Millions of patient records had their data hacked. Scary, isn’t it?