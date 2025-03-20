Sudiksha Konanki Case Explained: Missing Since March 6, Parents Ask She Be ‘Declared Dead’ A promising young students dream vacation turned into a gut-wrenching and a dead end missing persons case. Sudiksha Konanki, a 20-year old college student disappeared while on a spring break in the Dominican Republic on March 6th Here's what happened since then. Watch to know more!
