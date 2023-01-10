Sugar Cosmetics' Marketing Strategy To Kill Its Competitors | Startup Buzz | Mint

Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 04:45 PM IST

Over the last few years, people have become obsessed with their appearances, and this has led to the vast expansion of the beauty market. The Indian Beauty Industry back in 2014 had its own constraints. This is why the audience either preferred to source makeup and beauty products from other countries or ended up with incorrect shades that wouldn’t pair with Indian skin tones. But one cosmetic company provided a more compatible and affordable range that is suited for the Indian complexion. Sugar Cosmetics became the fastest-growing premium cosmetics brand in India which was started by Vineeta Singh and her husband Kaushik Mukherjee. Today in Startup Buzz, I will show you how a young and new cosmetic company competed with the biggies and rose to its success. #sugarcosmetics #marketingstrategy #startups #finance #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze