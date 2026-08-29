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Sugar & Egg Prices Surge; Rice Diverted To Distilleries | Who Is Paying For India's E20 Programme?

While molasses and rotten rice were earlier used to make ethanol, the feedstock has now changed to include millets (corn) and even rice. Egss & sugar are getting expensive, subsidised rice with taxpayers' money, is being provided to distilleries. Who is ultimately paying for Ethanol blending?

Livemint
Published29 Aug 2026, 09:54 PM IST
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Sugar & Egg Prices Surge; Rice Diverted To Distilleries: Why's This Happening?
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