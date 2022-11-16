Sula Wine's IPO Application Journey Till Now | Mint Primer

Updated: 16 Nov 2022, 01:34 AM IST

Sula is the largest wine producer and seller and a... moreSula is the largest wine producer and seller and a market leader in the Indian wine industry in terms of Sales Volume And Value Since Fiscal 2009. The company first set up its vineyard in 1996 and in less than five years, in 2000 it became the first to introduce varietal wines in India by launching Sauvignon Blanc, Chenin Blanc, Zinfandel, Riesling, Red Sparkling, and dessert wine offerings. Sula Vineyards has recently received Sebi's approval to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO). Sula's public issue will be entirely offered for sale (OFS). Let us take a deep dive into the full IPO application process and its financial growth story to date.