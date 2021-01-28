Home
>Videos
>Sumant Sinha on Future of electricity, IPO roadmap and more
Sumant Sinha on Future of electricity, IPO roadmap and more
Updated: 28 Jan 2021, 07:37 PM IST
Livemint
- The suddenness of the global pandemic has made many across the world, including in India, to look at our planet more sensitively and assess how we (mis)use its resources and undermine its natural ecosystems. This has squarely focused the conversation around sustainable development, climate change and ESG. Against this urgent backdrop, Sumant Sinha, the Chairman and Managing Director of ReNew Power speaks to Shrija Agrawal, Executive Editor, HT Ideas, HT Digital in an insightful virtual fireside chat. In this incisive dialogue, he states that clean energy is at the heart of Renew Power’s efforts to reshape energy as we know it and describes his company's role in addressing the literally burning issue of climate change. On the broader industry level, Sinha says that is easier said than done as the energy industry has to also scale infrastructure to meet the rising energy demands of India's economy, set for a strong revival post the pandemic. Sinha states that Renew Power’s future plans essentially are aimed at making its existing businesses more efficient and looking at broader parts of the value chain to do so. In a frank and engaging conversation, he says only 8-9% of electricity is clean energy in India and, while this will go up to 30% at best in the next ten years, more needs to be done. For India to grow robustly and address its rising power demand--that will continue to propel higher growth--the power sector's distribution needs to be urgently modernized and that, too, drastically, according to Sinha. Watch this interview to know more about the Future of Electricity in India, ReNew Power's expansion plans, IPO roadmap and more