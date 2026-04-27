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Sun Pharma Buys US-Based Organon For $11.75 Billion | India’s Biggest Pharma Deal Ever Explained

Sun Pharma has announced a massive $11.75 billion acquisition of Organon, marking India’s biggest-ever pharma deal. The all-cash transaction strengthens Sun Pharma’s push into innovative medicines and biosimilars, positioning it among the top global players. The deal also expands its US presence significantly but comes with the challenge of inheriting $8.6 billion in debt. With this bold move, Sun Pharma is aiming to transform into a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical powerhouse.

Livemint
Published27 Apr 2026, 12:47 PM IST
Sun Pharma Buys US-Based Organon For $11.75 Bn | India’s Biggest Pharma Deal
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