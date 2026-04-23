Subscribe

Sundar Pichai Reveals 25% Surge In Google’s AI-Generated Code In just 6 Months: Why It's Alarming

Google CEO Sundar Pichai just revealed that 75% of all new code at Google is now AI-generated — up from 50% just six months ago. A massive 25 percentage point jump in AI-written code.Engineers are no longer writing code manually. They are now orchestrating AI agents that plan, write, test, and execute complex tasks. One major code migration was completed 6x faster than before.Pichai also announced Gemini Enterprise grew 40% quarter-on-quarter, as Google pushes hard into the “agentic era” with its new Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform.This comes days after reports that Google formed a secret AI Coding Strike Team led by Sergey Brin to catch up with Anthropic’s superior coding models.Is the AI coding revolution happening faster than expected?

Livemint
Published23 Apr 2026, 08:25 PM IST
Sundar Pichai Reveals 25% Surge In Google’s AI-Generated Code In just 6 Months
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSundar Pichai Reveals 25% Surge In Google’s AI-Generated Code In just 6 Months: Why It's Alarming
Read Next Story