Subscribe

Sunil Mittal Says Airtel Ahead Of Starlink In India’s Satellite Approval Queue

Bharti Enterprises founder and chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal has said Airtel is ahead of Starlink in India’s satellite connectivity approval process. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Mittal responded to Elon Musk’s remarks that Starlink had been 'blocked by certain oligarchs' protecting a monopolistic hold on the Indian market.

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2026, 09:06 AM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
Sunil Mittal Says Airtel Ahead Of Starlink In India’s Satellite Approval Queue
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSunil Mittal Says Airtel Ahead Of Starlink In India’s Satellite Approval Queue
Advertisement
Read Next Story