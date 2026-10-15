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Sunil Mittal Takes On Elon Musk Over Starlink Approval Row, Says Bharti Is Ahead & Ready To Launch

Sunil Bharti Mittal says Bharti is ahead of Starlink in India's satellite approval queue. The founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises said his group was ready to launch satellite connectivity. However, it still awaits security clearances before it can start services in India. Sunil Mittal spoke at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum. He was responding to questions about Elon Musk's remarks targeting India's telecom billionaires. Those remarks concerned Starlink's plans to enter the Indian market.

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Published15 Oct 2026, 09:08 AM IST
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Sunil Mittal Takes On Elon Musk Over Starlink Approval Row
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