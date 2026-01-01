English
Business News/ Videos / Sunil Singhania Reveals When Foreign Money Will Start Turning To India | 2026 Stock Market Outlook

Sunil Singhania Reveals When Foreign Money Will Start Turning To India | 2026 Stock Market Outlook

Updated: 01 Jan 2026, 01:23 pm IST Dipti Sharma, Sana Marwaha

Sunil Singhania, the founder of Abakkus AMC joins us on this Mint podcast to chat about the current stagnation in the Indian equity markets, which he calls a necessary 'time correction' and not a collapse. He also explained which sectors he's bullish on in the market for 2026, and when foreign flows are likely to return to India. Watch!

 
