Sunil Singhania, the founder of Abakkus AMC joins us on this Mint podcast to chat about the current stagnation in the Indian equity markets, which he calls a necessary 'time correction' and not a collapse. He also explained which sectors he's bullish on in the market for 2026, and when foreign flows are likely to return to India. Watch!
