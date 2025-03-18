Sunita Williams Return: How Much Is NASA Expected To Pay Williams, Wilmore For 9-month Stay In Space? NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are all set to return to Earth after spending nearly nine months in space. The astronauts will return via the Dragon spacecraft of SpaceX by March 19. The amount the astronauts will make for their overstay in space is drawing interest. Will NASA pay them overtime salary? Watch for more!
