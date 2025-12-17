English
Business News/ Videos / Supreme Court's Scathing Pollution Verdict, Orders Major Reset For Delhi NCR, Modifies Vehicle Ban

Supreme Court’s Scathing Pollution Verdict, Orders Major Reset For Delhi NCR, Modifies Vehicle Ban

Updated: 17 Dec 2025, 10:27 pm IST Livemint

India’s top court has delivered a rare and sharp intervention on Delhi’s worsening air pollution crisis, signalling that existing responses are no longer sufficient. In a strongly worded hearing, the Supreme Court reviewed the situation across the National Capital Region and issued fresh directions, while also revisiting earlier restrictions. The ruling reflects growing judicial concern over recurring winter smog and the lack of durable, long-term solutions. Watch.

 
