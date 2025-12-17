India’s top court has delivered a rare and sharp intervention on Delhi’s worsening air pollution crisis, signalling that existing responses are no longer sufficient. In a strongly worded hearing, the Supreme Court reviewed the situation across the National Capital Region and issued fresh directions, while also revisiting earlier restrictions. The ruling reflects growing judicial concern over recurring winter smog and the lack of durable, long-term solutions. Watch.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.