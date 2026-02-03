English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 03 2026 15:58:22
  1. Eternal share price
  2. 279.65 2.55%
  1. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd share price
  2. 372.00 2.51%
  1. Bharat Electronics share price
  2. 439.00 -0.02%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 192.95 2.31%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 316.70 0.60%
Business News/ Videos / Supreme Court WARNS Whatsapp Over ‘Take It Or Leave It’ Privacy Policy, Calls It ‘Theft Of…’

Supreme Court WARNS Whatsapp Over ‘Take It Or Leave It’ Privacy Policy, Calls It ‘Theft Of…’

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 11:20 pm IST Livemint

Supreme Court Slams WhatsApp & Meta: “You Can’t Play with Citizens’ Privacy”! India’s top court warns Big Tech-privacy is a fundamental right, not optional. Calls 2021 policy update “a decent way of committing theft of private information.” Consent not real if terms too complex for ordinary users. Builds on CCI/NCLAT rulings: forced data sharing abused dominance; ₹213 Cr penalty upheld. SC adds MeitY as party, interim orders Feb 9. “If you can’t follow Constitution, leave India.”

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue