Supreme Court WARNS Whatsapp Over ‘Take It Or Leave It’ Privacy Policy, Calls It ‘Theft Of…’

Updated: 03 Feb 2026, 11:20 pm IST

Supreme Court Slams WhatsApp & Meta: “You Can’t Play with Citizens’ Privacy”! India’s top court warns Big Tech-privacy is a fundamental right, not optional. Calls 2021 policy update “a decent way of committing theft of private information.” Consent not real if terms too complex for ordinary users. Builds on CCI/NCLAT rulings: forced data sharing abused dominance; ₹213 Cr penalty upheld. SC adds MeitY as party, interim orders Feb 9. “If you can’t follow Constitution, leave India.”