Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's Assets Worth ₹ 11.14 Crore Attached By ED In Betting App Case

Updated: 07 Nov 2025, 12:23 pm IST

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached the assets valued at ₹11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in the 1xBet money laundering case. 1xBet is a globally recognised online betting platform with 18 years in the industry. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe into its operations as part of its wider investigation against such outlets on allegations of fraud worth crores and tax evasion.