Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's Assets Worth 11.14 Crore Attached By ED In Betting App Case

Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan's Assets Worth 11.14 Crore Attached By ED In Betting App Case

Updated: 07 Nov 2025, 12:23 pm IST Livemint

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday attached the assets valued at 11.14 crore belonging to former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan in the 1xBet money laundering case. 1xBet is a globally recognised online betting platform with 18 years in the industry. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting a probe into its operations as part of its wider investigation against such outlets on allegations of fraud worth crores and tax evasion.