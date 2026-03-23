Sushil Kedia: Indian Stock Markets Don't Correct For More Than 18 Months, We're Now At That Point!

In this podcast, we speak with market veteran Sushil Kedia who is the Founder and CEO of Kediaomics, who says 'be ready to face 32,000 Nifty in the third quarter of 2027'. Kedia also addresses his previous calls, saying that the global upheaval has delayed this target by a few months. Kedia believes that over the next one year, Indian IT stocks will produce outlandish returns, surprising everyone. 'This kind of extreme bearish pessimism and writing off is an excess of emotions', he says. He also believes the gold rally has come to an end, and lists the stocks and sectors that he thinks are likely to outperform in the coming few months. Watch the full interview.