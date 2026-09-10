Subscribe

Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrest Explained: How Viral Podcast Sparked CJP, Bhim Army Outrage And His Arrest

Swatantra Bhardwaj’s arrest has brought fresh focus to a Jantar Mantar assault case after remarks made by the Hindutva influencer on a viral podcast triggered widespread outrage. The controversy intensified as the Cockroach Janta Party, or CJP, and Bhim Army demanded action and raised questions over the earlier handling of the case. Watch full timeline.

Livemint
Published10 Sep 2026, 03:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Swatantra Bhardwaj Arrest Explained: How A Viral Podcast Led To His Arrest
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosSwatantra Bhardwaj Arrest Explained: How Viral Podcast Sparked CJP, Bhim Army Outrage And His Arrest
Advertisement
Read Next Story