Swati Kaushal of Microsoft India at the EduNext Series

Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 01:30 AM IST

“I think now is the time for EdTech. The momentum for this industry is set to rise, with AI and ML bringing in unprecedented innovation that is crucial for the education sector. However, EdTech companies must address three key imperatives to ensure success. Firstly, ensure that our investments and technology are accessible to every last mile of the population. Secondly, we must develop content that transcends linguistic barriers and offers a personalized learning experience to every child. Lastly, as we at Microsoft also believe, data-driven insights generated by EdTech companies and education systems must be utilized to understand students' consumption patterns and initiatives' actual impact on the ground,” said Swati Kaushal, Solutions Specialist, Microsoft India at the Delhi chapter of the EduNext Series.