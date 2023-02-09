Swiggy vs Zomato War in Food Delivery Apps | Future of Food Tech | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 09 Feb 2023, 04:43 PM IST

Swiggy Vs Zomato. Who's winning at Food Delivery? Millions of urban Indians celebrated New Year's Eve by ordering their favourite delicacies throughout the last two weeks of December. However, the most popular meal for both Swiggy and Zomato, the duopoly that dominates the online food delivery industry, was biryani, with both companies reporting that they fulfilled over a million orders that day.